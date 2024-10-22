Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County will expand services, thanks to state grants

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County (BGCPC) is expanding, thanks to a state grant. The Colorado Department of Education awarded the organization $2.38 million over the next five years.

The grant will fund three extension sites for after-school programming focused on math support and improving student's scores.

The funds come from the department's 21st Century Community Learning Centers and Colorado Academic Accelerator (CO-AAP) grant programs, which support the creation of local after-school programs that provide students with academic enrichment opportunities.

With these awards, BGCPC began serving middle school children at Liberty Point International in Pueblo West and elementary school children at three schools, including Avondale, Columbian and Parkview Elementary, beginning in August.

This round of 21st Century grants funded Liberty Point International at the maximum of $162,000 for up to five years, totaling $810,000 over the grant period.

The Club currently has 21st Century-funded sites at Ray Aguilera Teen Center at Central, Cesar Chavez Academy, Minnequa Elementary, and two other middle school sites at the East Side Clubhouse and Pueblo Academy of Arts.

The CO-AAP grant, a new opportunity created this year by the state of Colorado, will provide BGCPC a further $174,600 per site per year over three years, for a total of $1,571,400 over the grant period.

This funding comes with goals to improve the student population’s math scores each year.

These BGCPC sites operate Monday through Thursday only, from after school to 5:30 p.m. All participants are eligible to be transported to the nearest full-service Clubhouse for additional services after 5:30 and all day on Fridays, the BGCPC said.

“With a four day school week, learning loss due to COVID, and alarmingly low CMAS math scores, our kids need us now more than ever. BGCPC is proud to partner with Pueblo City Schools and Pueblo County School District 70 to meet the needs of Pueblo County youth.” -Angela Giron, Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County President and CEO, said.

The BGCPC provides students with opportunities for academic enrichment and services like drug and violence prevention, counseling and mental health awareness, physical fitness, workforce development and more.

As a stipulation of the grant awards, students at these schools have access to the Clubs’ services free of charge, according the BGCPC.