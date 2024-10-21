Skip to Content
Save on shopping costs through donating for breast cancer research at Outlets at Castle Rock

October 21, 2024
Published 5:45 AM

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – Donating to breast cancer research could mean saving on shopping at Outlets at Castle Rock this month.

In celebration of October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the outlet is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the "Pink Saves" initiative.

With a minimum $5 donation to the American Cancer Society, shoppers can receive an exclusive coupon book filled with 25% off coupons to 30 of the center's stores.

"Pink Saves" runs through the month of October. To participate, visit the outlet's Customer Service anytime this month to pick up a coupon book. You can find more information on the initiative and a link to donate to ACS here.

Sadie Buggle

