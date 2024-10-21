After 28 years, the New York Liberty clinch the franchise’s first WNBA title with Finals win over the Minnesota Lynx

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The long wait for the Liberty is over.

After 28 years and five previous Finals appearances, New York are now champions.

In front of a raucous Brooklyn crowd at the Barclays Center, the Liberty defeated a relentless Minnesota Lynx team 67-62 in overtime in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals.

Nyara Sabally was New York’s unexpected star.

Coming into Sunday, she averaged 2.8 points per game in the Finals but came alive to score a crucial 13 points in Game 5.

The former Oregon star made an impact beyond her unforeseen offensive impact. She grabbed seven rebounds and had a key block in OT, stuffing Lynx star Napheesa Collier at the hoop when Minnesota attempted to tie the game late.

The rejection was not lost on anyone after the game. After all, Collier led the WNBA playoffs in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

Her teammate Breanna Stewart praised Sabally after the game.

“We were trying to do whatever we could. We needed, like a spark and she was that. She continued to trust the process and we are so proud of Ny. So proud,” she said.

How valuable was the German national team member? The typical roleplayer was often matched up to guard Collier and played the entire overtime session.

“That’s what I’ve been working for my all my career – moments like these,” she said after the game during the trophy presentation.

“And to be able to come in here and do this in a Game 5 at home, it just means the world.”

The new star then hugged her sister as tears started to well up in her eyes.

But New York needed the face of the franchise to come up big to even force overtime.

Without Stewart, the Lynx may have found themselves dancing to their famed celebratory “Electric Slide” at the buzzer had it not been for two-time WNBA Finals MVP.

With under six seconds remaining in regulation and down two, Stewart stood at the free throw line with nerves of steel-like composure and calmly stroked both charity stripe buckets like no one was watching.

Stewart was a force on the boards, grabbing 15 rebounds to go with her 13 points.

The Liberty’s other big star, Sabrina Ionescu, struggled mightily in the game, scoring just five points on 1-of-19 shooting.

New York’s Jonquel Jones was named the Finals MVP.

The Bahamian was steady Sunday while her teammates couldn’t find their rhythm.

She scored 12 points in two quarters, nearly half of the Liberty’s production. Jones finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Jones was modest after being handed the prestigious award and the crowd shouting ‘MVP.’

“None of this happens without my teammates and without the people that have poured into me,” she said while acknowledging her mother, her fiancé and others.

The Lynx were up 34-27 at the half. If not for Jones, NY would have been in serious trouble.

The Liberty started stone cold with the Lynx opening the game on a 6-0 run. Jones finally hit a bucket to settle New York’s nerves.

Collier started hot with slashing moves to the basket for several lay-ins. After a Collier bucket to stretch the lead to 19-10 in the first quarter, NY head coach Sandy Brondello called a timeout to stop the momentum. Collier finished the opening quarter with 8 points and a game-high 22 points overall.

With the Lynx up 10, Stewart finally scored her first points in the second quarter.

Despite her shooting woes, Ionescu never relented and dished out key assists.

After the Lynx emerged from their locker room cold, the former University of Oregon guard found Sabally for back-to-back buckets – the second of which put the Liberty up 40-38 and the team’s first lead.

Ionescu was pumped up after the moment – flexing as the buoyant Brooklyn crowd showered her with support.

After the win, Ionescu gave credit to her team.

“(I) just did whatever it took to win. (I) believed in my teammates, believed in this entire organization. It takes everyone; you don’t do this alone.

“God, we did it in New York,” she screamed, much to the delight of the fans.

Those same supporters have a parade to attend.

After the Liberty’s 3-2 series win, New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media that “City Hall and other city buildings will be lit up seafoam in their honor. But that’s not all. We’re throwing these incredible athletes a parade to celebrate all their hard work this season.”

Details for the celebration are expected Monday.

