Near-record heat returns to North Texas midweek

NORTH TEXAS, Texas (KTVT) — Monday morning was a tale of two outfits for North Texans – sweatshirts in the morning and short sleeves by the end of the day.

Just before 9 a.m., the temperature at DFW International Airport was in the low 60s but will heat up to the mid-80s.

CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for Wednesday, as temperatures will be 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

There is also a significant chance for rain on Halloween.

While it is still 10 days away, the next significant rain chance comes from Oct. 29 until the 31st with a stronger cold front on the way. The forecast is subject to change but you might want a plan B for the costumes if you are trick-or-treating on Halloween.

North Texas desperately needs the rain since there hasn’t been any measurable rainfall at DFW in October.

As a result, the grass fire danger is high on Monday because of the dry conditions, low humidity, and drought continuing.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southern Plains, North Texas will remain dry and hotter than average this week. A dry cold front moves into North Texas Friday to Saturday and cools things down but the high temperatures remain in the low 80s this weekend.

