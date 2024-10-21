Homicide suspect accused of killing girlfriend held on $20 million bond

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A bond has been set for a man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Eric Gentris is being held on a $20 million bond and is expected to be in court Tuesday, Oct. 22, to sign a protective order.

He is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Katelyn Howard on Wednesday night along Bridgehampton Drive off Morrison Road.

Authorities said Gentris was captured in Scott, Louisiana, with his 4-year-old daughter in the vehicle with him.

Court records showed just months ago, Gentris had been arrested for a home invasion and domestic incident at Howard’s home. Those same records showed the court found no probable cause for domestic abuse, and he was released.

A deeper dive shows Gentris had a history of domestic violence that spanned about 10 years, including a time when he was accused of beating Howard while pregnant in 2020.

His bond for that incident was set at only $500, according to District Attorney Jason Williams’ office. Williams’ office said Howard chose not to press charges.

Gentris was also rated a Level 5 of 6 risk for new criminal activity by the court during his last court appearance. Councilman Oliver Thomas said the district has been working hard to reduce crime, but domestic violence is a problem across the region.

The New Orleans Police Department says it received the initial notification of the incident around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening and found a woman shot and killed.

Police say a multijurisdictional chase then took place involving multiple assisting agencies, and Gentris was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Scott, Louisiana.

Gentris is being charged with one count of second-degree homicide.

