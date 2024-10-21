Community members ask city council to add more public restrooms in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The public was given the chance to give their thoughts on the proposed City of Colorado Springs 2025 Annual Budget.

The top issue several community members used for their 3 minutes to talk about was resources for the unhoused; specifically, public restrooms in downtown Colorado Springs.

Right now, Mayor Yemi Mobolade's proposed budget for 2025 is $939m. It allocates just over $6.9m to housing and homeless response efforts; that's less than the $7m spent this year and much less than the $9.6m spent in 2023.

The mayor's proposed budget does however call for $500k to continue funding shelter bed operations.

Community members at Monday night's meeting say there needs to be more, "Basic hygiene and availability to resources, like bathrooms and trash cans are a human right. We are people, we are people deserving of dignity and it shouldn't be pushed under the rug because of people's uncomfortability with it." Topocia Suarez Montano said.

Many pointed out that the only public bathrooms are at Acacia Park, but the have limited accessibility.

Besides more public restrooms, more trash cans and upgrades to city transportation were also brought up.

City leaders say they will take what was said into account as they work to finalize next years budget. They're set to meet again this Thursday for a budget work session.