Colorado’s new chain laws are now in effect. Here’s what’s changing for drivers this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Winter is coming – and with it, new rules on winter driving for Colorado's truckers.

Under a new state law, which went into effect Aug. 7, all commercial motor vehicles over 16,000 pounds must carry four snow chains or an adequate form of alternate traction if driving on any of the following roads from Sept. 1 to May 31:

I-70 west of milepost 259 (Morrison)

Colorado Hwy. 9 milepost 63 to milepost 97 (Frisco to Fairplay)

Route 40 west of milepost 256 (Empire)

U.S. Route 50 west of milepost 225 (Salida)

U.S. Route 160 west of MP 250 (Morrison)

U.S. Route 550 from milepost 0 to 130 (State line south of Durango to Montrose)

Previously, snow chains were only required for drivers on Interstate 70 between Dotsero and Morrison.

“Due to Colorado having higher elevations, it may be dry and blue skies on the front range, but winter weather is not uncommon in September and October. Winter patterns shift by elevation. It is imperative for all CMV drivers to be prepared and carry chains due to Colorado having such a variety of winter weather,” Colorado State Patrol said in a news release Thursday.

Additionally, there are new lane restriction for commercial motor vehicles. Truckers now cannot use the left lane if driving in the following areas:

Glenwood Canyon

Dowd Junction (The section of I-70 between Avon and Vail)

The west side of Vail Pass

The tunnel grade on both sides of the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels

Georgetown Hill

Floyd Hill

Read more on the law – and ensure you're complying with new state law before hitting the road – here.