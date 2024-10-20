Scattered showers continue Sunday

TODAY: Lingering light, showers will be possible for many in Southern Colorado early Sunday morning, but especially for those along and south of Hwy 50. Showers will become more widely scattered throughout the day, but will continue to pop up through Sunday night. Storms that develop near the Colorado/New Mexico state line could become severe with 1" hail looking to be the primary threat. Highs are expected to be slightly warmer, but still cool, with most getting into the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED: Monday morning will bring a few more showers as our upper level system moves over the state, but by Monday afternoon warmer and drier weather is expected to return. With the exception of a weak cold front on Wednesday, the work week forecast is looking pretty mild with daily highs in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sunshine through expected to last into next weekend.