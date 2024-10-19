San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall set to make NFL debut, seven weeks after he was shot in the chest

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will be activated for the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, seven weeks after he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Pearsall was hospitalized overnight as a result but avoided damage to his vital organs and was back working out at the team facility the following week.

He returned to practice earlier this week while remaining on the non-football injury list, and Shanahan told reporters that he will be activated for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Chiefs. He described Pearsall as “full-go” in his press conference on Friday.

“The guys are pumped. He’s been around the guys for a while now, so it’s not like he hasn’t been around, but practicing all week,” Shanahan said. “It’s been great to see him out there. I think the guys were real happy for him that he could get back and be a part of it. He’s had a hell of a week, and we’re just pumped to get him out there with us.”

Pearsall was drafted 31st overall by San Francisco earlier this year. He spent his first three college seasons at the University of Florida, before transferring to Arizona State University ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Though it is unclear how involved the 24-year-old will be against Kansas City, he could pick up some additional responsibility on offense, with wide receiver Jauan Jennings being added to the injury report.

“He’s got roles on special teams, he’s got his role at receiver, and we’ll see how the game unfolds. He’s healthy and ready to go,” Shanahan said, adding that Pearsall would have been activated even if Jennings was healthy.

The Niners have a 3-3 record after a Week 6 loss to NFC West division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco has been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, with star running back Christian McCaffrey still on injured reserve and yet to play this season.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and backup running back Jordan Mason are both active and healthy after spending the week as limited participants in practice, per the team.

San Francisco faces a tall task on Sunday against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, who defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl in February. Despite some offensive struggles to start the season, Kansas City is one of two undefeated teams left in the league (alongside the Minnesota Vikings), boasting a 5-0 record as it continues the quest for a historic three-peat.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.