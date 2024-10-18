Wind, Rain and Snow This Weekend

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for today through Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy to windy conditions with rain and possibly thunderstorms moving in in the afternoon through tonight. The rain could be heavy at times. Flash-flood prone areas should remain alert. High of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo. Mountain snow above 10,000ft to 11,000ft therefore traveling through mountain areas, especially the southwest Colorado mountains is discouraged.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with rain and possibly thunderstorms. Snow above 10,000ft. Much cooler highs of 52° for Colorado Springs and 55° for Pueblo. Flash-flood prone areas should remain alert. Mountain driving is discouraged.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. Expect a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid to upper 60s for Colorado Springs and the lo 70s for the Steel City.