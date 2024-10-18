Video shows moment good samaritan bus passenger took control after driver had seizure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It should have been a normal day for those riding Route #1 in Colorado Springs along Southbound Academy Blvd.

That is, until the bus driver, well-loved by co-workers and passengers, had a medical emergency and lost control of the bus after falling out of his seat.

Video released by Mountain Metro Transport shows the moment the two passengers on the bus rushed to the front, one grabbing control of the steering wheel and immediately using the handheld radio to contact help before safely stopping the bus at a bus stop.

"He saved this from being an even more tragic event," Elaine Sheridan with Mountain Metro Transport said. "I mean, a bus out of control, you know, on the street, there was, you know, nobody stopping it. Cars on the road, pedestrians on the road, buildings alongside the road."

Mountain Metro is now looking for the man who drove the bus safely and the other passenger on the bus to reward them both with free bus passes.

"We want to make sure that they ride a bus free for a long time, any time they want to ride it for us, we want to make sure that they get the acknowledgment. Um, the City wants to acknowledge them. We want to get them gifts. We want to give them, you know, rides," Elaine said.