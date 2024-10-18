Overnight crime spree near Palmer Park, neighbors on high alert with thief on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several residents of a neighborhood near Palmer Park tell KRDO13 that they're outraged.

It's due to what seems to be one man, who was caught on camera, breaking into their cars and back yards for more than 4 hours early Friday morning.

The youngest victim of the thief is just 5 years old, "He took my quad. I think we should get it back because I loved it," Noah Butterfield said.

Noah says he's heartbroken after he saw a video of a person, rummaging through his back yard.

His dad tell us that the ATV wasn't the only thing stolen, "He took some tools from my garage, took some tools from the neighbor's garage, but the quad was the most expensive thing he took from us," Phillip Butterfield said.

Neighbors say it started around 3 a.m. on Friday; a man walking up and down the street and into their backyards.

However, to the man's surprise, someone was awake, "I looked up and there was a guy 3 feet away from me trying to steal tools," Robert said.

He said that was after the thief broke into his wife's car, " As soon as I opened the door, he knew what was happening, so he ran. So I was chasing him ten feet behind."

Robert says the man got away and he called police right after.

Colorado Springs Police tell us they are actively investigating. If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call their non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000.