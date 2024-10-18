Judicial districts to host free legal resource days events across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Going to court without an attorney may seem intimidating or overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be, thanks to free programs now being offered through the Colorado Judicial Department.

The department said it recognizes that many Coloradoans represent themselves in legal matters, which is why it will be providing free legal assistance and educational sessions in 12 locations around the state this week.

At the Legal Resource Days events, volunteer lawyers will be offering free informational and educational sessions to those representing themselves. Spanish interpreters will be available, and all sessions are free.

Times and types of sessions vary by location. Registration is required for some sessions; see more specific details on the sessions and registration requirements on the individual judicial district’s website.

Participating judicial districts include: