Pueblo County increases election security

PUEBLO COUNTY- Colo. (KRDO)- Pueblo County is partnering up with the Pueblo Police Department to watch ballot boxes non-stop this election season.

The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder office told KRDO13, they're adding all of these new security measures because of changes in election security laws.

Maybe the biggest change the county is making is the use of the police department's real time crime center. This would allow the county and police to keep eyes on the ballot boxes non-stop to hopefully prevent any tampering. The county is also installing a weapons detection system.

"There's been a new law that has been implemented in the last legislative session that prohibits guns within 100ft of a voter service polling center. So our office is in compliance with this law with the new weapons detection system we have in place," said Candace Rivera, Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder.

All of these upgrades come courtesy of a $1.3 million grant they received. The majority of the $1.3 million grant went towards election security.

These security measures are in place from now until election night.

In the interest of transparency- County Clerk Rivera encourages anyone who's curious to take a tour of the election office or even sign-up to be an election judge.