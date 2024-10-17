Skip to Content
Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Fountain area

Fountain Police Department
Published 5:03 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – Fountain police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.

Police say Gabriel Lendsey was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 walking in the 7600 block of Duck Hawk Place, a residential area just southeast of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road.

Lendsey has black hair and brown eyes and is described as being a 4-foot-7 Black male weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie or light brown shirt and black pants.

Fountain Police Department

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.

Sadie Buggle

