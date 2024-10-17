Homeless man in Pueblo dies from injuries sustained in incident weeks prior

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, Sept. 27, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 1100 block of York Avenues on a report of an assault.

According to the PPD, when officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy providing aid to a homeless man. The department said the officers learned the homeless man had approached the teen and asked if he wanted to 'smoke some drugs.' The teen said he declined and attempted to leave but the homeless man continued to try to speak to him. The PPD said the homeless man eventually lunged at the teen and the teen punched him once in the head. The man then fell and hit his head on the street.

The PPD said the homeless man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. On October 12, the man died from his injuries. He will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date. The coroner will also determine the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact the PPD at 719-553-2445 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP, 719-542-7867 or submit your tip online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.