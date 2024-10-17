CSPD: Missing 10-year-old last seen leaving home near Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing 10-year-old.

According to CSPD, 10-year-old Dominic Sinderholm was last seen leaving his home in the 1600 block of Keith Drive at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

CSPD said Dominic is a white male, about 5' tall, with blonde hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue-gray-red flannel hoodie with a gray hood. He was also wearing black gloves and black shoes. He may also be riding a metal scooter with red handlebars.

If you see Dominic or have any information on his whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.