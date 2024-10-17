Colorado Springs Utilities becomes first utility in state to be recognized as ‘StormReady’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Utilities is now the first utility in the state to be recognized as StormReady by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The StormReady program, managed by the NWS, aims to equip communities with the communication and safety skills necessary to be prepared for severe weather events.

To achieve the StormReady status, Springs Utilities has implemented a comprehensive set of measures, including:

Establishing an enterprise command center

Maintaining an Emergency Operations Plan that includes weather hazards

Conducting emergency exercises involving severe weather scenarios

Ensuring there are multiple methods for receiving severe weather warnings and forecasts, and for alerting employees and contractors

Creating a system to monitor local weather conditions

“We are honored to receive the StormReady designation,” said Erin Duran, emergency preparedness program manager for Springs Utilities. “This recognition reflects our long-standing partnership with the National Weather Service and our dedication to proactive planning, education and community awareness to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the broader community.”

Colorado Springs Utilities now joins a group of other recognized StormReady entities, including military installations, municipalities and universities.