Colorado Springs police investigating deadly shooting in home on northwest side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating the circumstances that led to finding one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a home on the northwest side of town Wednesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7400 block of Stonecrop Court on Oct. 16.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Police say at this time all parties are accounted for, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.