Day one of the Class 4A state tennis tournament

Day one of the 4A state tennis tournament in Pueblo.

In number one singles, Andrew Ballenger of Cheyenne Mountain dispatched his opponents so quickly we didn't get a shot of his match but he advanced to the semifinals.

In number four doubles, Cheyenne Mountain's Jonathan Shark and Daniel Park took on Coronado's Dakota Meyers and Felix Chavez in a tough three set match. Cheyenne won 6-3,4-6 and 6-3.

In number two doubles, Air Academy's Tommy Tygart and Parker Lee advanced to the state quarterfinals but despite a loss to Kent Denver, it was a great effort by the Kadets.

Also in number two doubles, Discovery Canyon's Andrew Hiles and Krue Leonard made it to the quarterfinal round and while losing to Colorado Academy isn't ideal, there's no shame in reaching the quarterfinals.

The finals will be played on Friday.