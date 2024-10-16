Procession scheduled to honor memory of tour guide who died at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Cripple Creek will be honoring the man who died after an elevator malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine during a procession Thursday.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, an elevator malfunction at the popular Cripple Creek tourist attraction left one dead and 12 others trapped for hours at 1,000 feet underground.

The man who died was later identified as 46-year-old Patrick Weier, who was a tour guide at the mine. He leaves behind a 7-year-old son.

To honor Weier's memory, the City will hold a memorial procession on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on Carr Avenue, next to the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, and will head west to Bennett Avenue before concluding at Cripple Creek City Park.

There, community members will have the opportunity to share their favorite memories of Weier.

Friends and family who spoke with KRDO13 after the tragedy recounted Weier as a devoted father and active community member. Weier had recently received his fire certification and planned to become a volunteer firefighter.

KRDO13 spoke with Patrick's brother, John, shortly after the incident, who sent us the following statement:

"My brother, Patrick Walter Weier, was an amazing person and my best friend. He was the most loving and selfless person I have ever known. This loss hits everyone so much harder because of the truly incredible and genuine man that he was. Anyone who met him could see that within minutes. His bond with his son was something I’ve never seen before—true best friends and adventure buddies. I can’t even begin to think of how much I will miss him because I know his son will miss him 100 times more. Our hearts and souls are breaking, and I wish I could take his place. All we can do now is remember the incredible man he was and do our best to take care of his son. The outpouring of love and support from the community has been incredible, and it is the one thing that has helped to ease our pain during this devastating time. We are deeply grateful for your kindness. The family kindly asks for privacy as we grieve and make arrangements. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

For additional information on the procession, you can contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office at 719-687-9652.