Palmer Lake Police Department unveils new patch for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Palmer Lake Police Department
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Palmer Lake Police Department has unveiled its 2024 Pink Patch Project shoulder and miniature hat patches. The new, color-swapped version features a pink ribbon and the release year of the patch.

PLPD says its officers are permitted to wear the new patch on their uniforms throughout the month of October.

The patches are also available for sale at the PLPD office, 54 Valley Crescent Street, from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from patch sales will be donated to Legacy Race.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

