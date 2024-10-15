Six student winning designs chosen for El Paso County’s “I Voted” sticker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has announced the six winners of their "I Voted" sticker contest.

The office said it received about 140 different original designs from first through 12th grade students. Two winners were awarded from each category (elementary, middle and high school).

The winning sticker designs will be included in all election ballot packets that were sent to active, registered voters on Friday, Oct. 11.

According to the Clerk and Recorder's Office, the contest aims to get the younger generation involved in the election process before they're old enough to vote while reminding active voters to get out and vote.

“It was a joy for me to see what “I Voted” meant to our winners and how they used their talent to translate it into their design,” said El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker. “These meaningful and impactful pieces of art truly capture the essence of civic pride and the importance of voting. Their creativity and talent shine through, and I can’t wait to see their design proudly worn by voters across the entire county.”

The designs will be presented publicly at a Board of County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, where the winning students will also receive a $100 gift card for their classrooms.

Below are the winners and their designs:

Christopher Hernandez: 4th Grade, Wildflower Elementary

Katie Westerhaus: 5th Grade, Prairie Winds Elementary

Gianna Durow: 7th Grade, Classical Academy Junior High

Kaliena Heckert: 7th Grade, Watson Junior High

Emma Haysley: 11th Grade, Pine Creek High School

Katie Gibbs: 11th Grade, Village High School