Davante Adams to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers with trade from Raiders to Jets being finalized, per reports

(CNN) — Davante Adams is set to be reunited with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers as the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a trade to send the wide receiver to the New York Jets, according to multiple media outlets, with the news first being reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, fellow NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders will receive a conditional third-round draft pick for Adams which can become a second-round pick based on his performance with the Jets.

CNN has reached out to the Raiders and Jets for comment.

The news ends weeks of speculation over Adams’ future after the 31-year-old reportedly requested a trade from Las Vegas earlier this month.

Multiple teams were named as possible destinations for the three-time first-team All Pro, including a potential reunion with Rodgers in East Rutherford.

Rodgers was Adams’ quarterback in Green Bay for eight seasons ever since the receiver was drafted into the league in 2014, and the pair enjoyed a huge amount of success together.

Between 2018 and 2021, Rodgers and Adams ranked first in the NFL in receptions (425), receiving yards (5,257) and receiving touchdowns (47) as a duo, per the NFL. In their eight seasons together, the pair produced 615 completions for 7,517 yards and 68 touchdowns.

The Jets will be hoping to bring some of that offensive output to MetLife Stadium after a stuttering 2-4 start to the season. Adams’ trade comes just a week after the team fired their head coach Robert Saleh and on the heels of a tight 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Adams joins a wide receiver room with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and his former Packers teammate Allen Lazard as Gang Green aims to kickstart its season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets with assume Adams’ salary for the rest of the year.

Adams was traded to Las Vegas from Green Bay in 2022, with Rodgers leaving the team a year later.

