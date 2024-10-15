Colorado Springs’ Wave of Light: bereaved families unite in memorial for babies lost during pregnancy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of women and families came together as one for the same purpose: remembering the loss of their babies who passed during pregnancy.

David C Cook was packed on Tuesday night for the annual Wave of Light; an event which brings together families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, or other conditions.

50,000 lights were on display, each representing a baby gone too soon; pink lights for girls, blue for boys, and white for the ones lost before a gender reveal.

Lindsey Daniels says it's easy to find yourself grieving and isolating after loosing a baby. However, that doesn't have to be the case when there are events like this one, "It's not a community anyone wants to be a part of, but it's a community that you're just really glad to be a part of because you're not alone."

1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the World Health Organization, and around 2.6 million babies are stillborn each year.

The founders of Foreknown Ministries, who put on Wave of Light in Colorado Springs, tell KRDO13 that it began from their own personal loss.

"My husband and I went through the process of grieving and processing: what does it look like to tell a 2-year-old that her sister isn't coming home?... It was then after the stillbirth of both of our children as best friends, we were just propelled into a very dark, deep season of grief" Alyson Brown and Kelsi Cole said.

So, the two of them created a community for all to come together for the same reasons, "This is a night that really tells people there can be hope and joy for your future and there is a community of people around here that want to support you," Cole said.

Tuesday night's Wave of Light was not only seen in Colorado Springs, but around the world.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and October 15 is designated as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day every year.