Suspect identfied in deadly police shooting in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before midnight on Monday, Oct. 7 the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call involving a suicidal individual at a residence in the 5100 block of Prairie Grass Lane, near Tutt Boulevard.

CSPD said initial reports indicated that a male suspect was involved in a disturbance with his roommates and was cutting himself with a knife. When officers arrived at the scene, the man aggressively approached them with a knife and one officer fired their gun, at least one time. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

According to the EPCSO, the suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Matthew Kemper.

The sheriff's office reported that several unsuccessful attempts have been made to locate and notify Mr. Kemper’s next of kin. If members of the public have information regarding his next of kin or family, they are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergent line at 719-390-5555.