Search underway after inmate escapes from Canon City prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A search is underway after an inmate escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center, located within the East Canon Complex, early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), 34-year-old Leaf Glimpse was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary at the time of his escape, and is classified as a "minimum-restrictive inmate."

Upon discovery of his escape, the Canon City Search Team was immediately activated and law enforcement was notified. The Office of the Inspector General will also be conducting an investigation into how the escape occurred, CDOC said.

Glimpse is a white, 5'4" male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing CDOC-issued green pants, a white t-shirt and black boots with a tan sole.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him – instead, call 911 and notify law enforcement of his location, CDOC said.