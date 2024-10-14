Halloween festivities return to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this weekend for “Boo at the Zoo”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Things are getting a little spookier this weekend at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

This year's "Boo at the Zoo" is officially kicking off on Friday, Oct. 18. The decades-long Halloween tradition gives families a fun way for families to trick-or-treat and celebrate the holiday in a unique environment, all while supporting a great cause.

In addition to access to select animal exhibits and trick-or-treating, the zoo's frightfully fun attractions include a lighted pumpkin patch, a kid-friendly spooky haunted house, a "Ghoulish Graveyard" and a "Pirates Cove." Attendees can also enjoy rides on the Mountaineer Sky Ride and carousel, weather permitting.

Candy will be handed out at 25+ trick-or-treat stations throughout the Zoo. According to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the candy supply is purchased from companies that have committed to using sustainable palm oil for the protection of orangutan habitats in the wild.

The Zoo will close for daytime admission on "Boo at the Zoo" dates at 3 p.m.

The event runs Oct. 18-20 and 25-27, plus Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and will go on rain, snow or shine.

Advance e-tickets are required and available at cmzoo.org/boo. Capacity is limited and CMZoo says some nights are already close to selling out.

Costume requirements

For the safety of all guests, full-face costume masks and costume weapons may not be worn by guests 12 years of age or older.

Masks worn by guests 11 years of age and younger must have openings that allow the eyes to be seen and that do not obstruct peripheral vision. Balloons are not allowed inside the Zoo (even as part of a costume) for the safety of the Zoo's animals.

Trick-or-Treat bags

Support the Zoo’s efforts to reduce waste by bringing your own trick-or-treat bags! Reusable bags will be available for purchase for $2 at admissions.

Volunteers needed

CMZoo is actively seeking volunteers for this year's "Boo at the Zoo" nights. Positions include handing out or delivering candy, directing traffic and staffing the haunted house.

All volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Volunteers ages 13-17 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or school advisor at all times. Specific positions won't be assigned until the evening of the event.

For more information about volunteering, visit cmzoo.org/boo.