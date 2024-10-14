Colorado Springs police investigating after pipe bomb placed on couple’s truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One Colorado Springs couple is adding more security to their apartment after finding a pipe bomb placed on the back of their truck.

Ashley Maltz was placing her three-year-old in the back of the truck when she noticed it.

"I just so happened to notice something on the back of the car," Maltz said. "I was like, This kind of looks like a bomb."

That's when the couple called the police, who then brought in a bomb squad and a K-9 unit to sniff their apartment complex, Pine Bluffs, for bombs. The couple says the process took hours and included a bomb robot.

Now, the pipe bomb has been taken to a processing facility and is gone. But with it, went a sense of safety.

"The thought of, like, any bodily harm being done to one of my kids, I'm like, I want to get out," Maltz said.

The couple is now seriously considering moving, and have added cameras to the front and back of their truck and apartment unit.

"The sad thing, the sad reality is I feel like even if we moved, I don't know if that would really necessarily change things," Maltz said. "It just seems like it's everywhere."

Colorado Springs police say they are actively investigating the incident and believe it to be isolated. They said they have received no other reports of pipe bombs and currently have no suspects.