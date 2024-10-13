One person dead, crash closes U.S. Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -

UPDATE: Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has confirmed one person was ejected from a vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. Another person was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital, according to CSP.

CSP says no passengers were reported in either vehicle.

Troopers are on scene investigating and U.S. Highway 24 is fully closed in both directions. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Stapleton Rd. and westbound traffic is being diverted at Scott Rd. CSP asks drivers to plan alternate routes. There is currently no estimated time for re-opening.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has shut down U.S. Highway 24 between Judge Orr Rd. and Curtis Rd.

The closure is just 4 miles east of Colorado Springs at Mile Point 324.

The road is closed due to a crash according to CDOT.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was dispatched to U.S. Highway 24 and Curtis Rd at 11:49 a.m.

Initial reports indicated a two-vehicle crash involving people who may have been ejected and others possibly pinned in between the vehicles, according to CSP.

Expect delays in the area. As of 12:18 p.m. El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the road will be closed for multiple hours. CSP is investigating the crash.

For live traffic conditions click here.

This is a developing story. KRDO13 has a crew on the way to the crash. Check back for updates.