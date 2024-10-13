Colorado Springs Police search for missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSDP) is asking for the public's help in finding 75-year-old Diane Curington.

Officers say she was last seen Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, around 3:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Blake Dr. That address is near Meadowlark Park.

Police say Mrs. Curington is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall. CSPD also says she weighs around 160 pounds. The department says Curington has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mrs. Curington suffers from Dementia and often walks away from her residence, according to CSPD. The department says she was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, dark pants and white shoes.

If you have seen or know of Mrs. Curington's location, CSPD asks that you call 719-444-7000.