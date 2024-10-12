Skip to Content
Cooler, Comfortable end to the Weekend

Published 5:10 PM

Tonight: In the wake of a cold front that moved through earlier today, conditions will remain cool  bottom out in the mid 40s, but still above average for early/mid October standards

Sunday: That same cold front will knock our highs back out of the 80s and into the 70s for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo, still quite pleasant. Do expect breezy conditions to develop late morning/early afternoon as exposed areas will certainly feel a brisk southeastely breeze, with occasional gusts exceeding 20 mph. 

The rest of this week: Colorado will remain just outside of the influence of an upper level low that drops south from the Great Basin into the desert southwest. The pattern will remain fairly stagnant until late week when the next piece of upper level energy moves through. This looks like the next best chance for meaningful moisture down low and accumulating snow for the higher terrain. Temperatures will fall from the 70s most of the week to the 60s, if not cooler for the weekend

Jordan Sherman

Jordan fills in as a meteorologists on KRDO13.

