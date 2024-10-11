WATCH: Former President Donald Trump speaks to sold-out Aurora venue

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Aurora today.

KRDO13 crews have been there since early this morning to cover the event.

The line is already forming outside of the Gaylord Rockies Resort ahead of former President Donald Trump's campaign event on Aurora on Oct. 11.

Trump's appearance in Aurora comes a month after the presidential debate, in which he claimed a criminal gang from Venezuela was taking over the city. The resort is about 30 minutes away from the Aurora apartments that first made national headlines weeks ago.

Trump was in Colorado for a private event in Aspen this August, but prior to that, the last time the former president made a public appearance in Colorado was back in 2020 when he came to Colorado Springs as part of his nationwide “Stop the Steal” tour.

According to his campaign website, the event is completely sold out. Doors are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and the rally is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

Former President Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m. His speech can be watched above.