Video shows survivors rescued at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 10, 12 people were trapped 1,000 feet underground at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine after an "equipment failure." 12 people were on the elevator at 500 feet when the equipment failure occurred.

Officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) say that one person died and four were injured on the elevator.

TCSO says that when first responders arrived at the mine, it was determined that a malfunction occurred with the elevator that brings visitors into and out of the mine. No instability was created in the mine itself.

The tour group of 12 that was already in the mine did not sustain any injuries but, they were stuck 1,000 feet underground for hours.

The death is still under investigation but, officials say it is related to the "tragic accident" that occurred at 500 feet.

TCSO has released videos of the group being rescued. They can be watched below.