Victim of homicide Tuesday in Southeast Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the victim of a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's southeast side.

CSPD responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, in the 2600 block of Durango Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Coroner has identified this individual as 28-year-old Jose Reza. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD said this remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (719) 444 – 4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 – STOP (7867) or 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477.