16-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Falcon High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly threatening Falcon High School in a social media post last month, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said.

On Sept. 17, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received an anonymous tip about a social media post threatening Falcon High School. The information was promptly forwarded to an El Paso County School Resource Officer (SRO), who initiated an investigation.

The threat itself occurred during an online dispute between several students attending multiple different schools. The other students who saw the threats "acted responsibly and reported them quickly," a release from EPSO said.

Falcon School District 49 communicated with students and parents about the threat when it happened.

Investigators quickly identified the individual behind the threat as a Littleton resident, and the Littleton Police Department assisted in gathering evidence in the investigation.

Because the threats came from Littleton, and based on communication with Law Enforcement, officials determined there was not an immediate threat to the school.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male has been charged with two offenses: inciting Destruction of Life or Property, a felony offense, and interference with students of an educational institution, a misdemeanor.

"As Sheriff, the safety of our children is a priority," Sheriff Joseph Roybal said in the release. "We take every threat seriously and will leave no stone unturned to ensure our kids have a secure and safe environment where they can learn and thrive."