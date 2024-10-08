Sheriff’s office: Man arrested for attempted murder after assaulting woman in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Tuesday that they arrested a 33-year-old man early Sunday morning following an assault in Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Clarion Drive just before 6 a.m. Sunday and found a woman with injuries. She told deputies that she was asleep and woke up to find a man that she knew, assaulting her. This man was later identified as 33-year-old Jordan Cartmell.

The PCSO said the woman told them she was able to break free from Cartmell and tried run, but he then hit her in the face. She was eventually able to get away from Cartmell and make it to a neighbor's house. The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the PCSO, responding deputies found Jordan Cartmell lying on a bed inside the woman's home. He had a self-inflicted wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Cartmell was arrested for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and domestic violence. He is being held on a $175,000 bond.