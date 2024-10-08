S. Academy business owners asking city for money due to ongoing construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many businesses along South Academy have signs that read "open during construction" but, business owners say that they are still struggling and are asking the city for money to help recover their losses.

Business owners, who say they're losing money along South Academy Boulevard, due to the ongoing construction project are asking the city for over a million dollars to recoup their losses.

Some business owners have felt enough losses they had to close their doors, and it led to one man speaking up to the city council, to ask for funds to help keep them all afloat.

Felipe Velasquez, owns Felipe's 109, a restaurant along South Academy Boulevard.

"The southeast is struggling, and we don't feel like our voices are being heard," Velasquez said in front of the council today.

He demanded 1.5 million dollars from the city to help what he says are 150 businesses along the boulevard that are hurting because of the large-scale construction since last year.

"We have about 80% of our businesses are about Latina and Latino heritage, and it's very important that we speak advocacy for them," Velasquez added.

One business who KRDO13 has previously spoken to in June 2024, Pedacito Boricua Cafe, stated they had to finally close their doors due to their financial hardships.

"Very difficult. I am currently still paying off debts acquired due to the decrease in clients every day. I have debts from business loans and even rent." explained the owner Mildred Boden over text, who said she speaks little English.

The city of Colorado Springs, however, says they don't have grant money to help businesses impacted by construction work, but rather content that they've been doing everything they can to make contact with dozens of businesses, some of those business owners now on a texting-basis with their Small Business Development team members.

They add that they've made an effort to help educate and assist business owners, even using translators to bridge the language barrier for many of the hispanic and other non-English speaking businesses.

"We want to make sure that you have all the information that you need, prior to getting to the point of crisis, [So] you understand what the construction timeline is, [and] you understand the resources that are available." said Colorado Springs Economic Development Officer Jessie Kimber.

According to city officials in the council chambers on Tuesday, Phase 1 of the project along South Academy is set to wrap up by early November.

If you're a local business owner in need of help answering questions or in getting assistance in any way, you can reach out to the City of Colorado Springs' Small Business Development team here.

You can also contact Shakanah Teder, the City’s Small Business Development Administrator, at (719) 385-6650 or Shakanah.Tedder@Coloradosprings.gov.