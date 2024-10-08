Motorcyclist idetified from late Sept. fatal crash on Union Boulevard and El Capitan Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist who passed away from their injuries sustained in a crash on Sept. 25, 2024.

CSPD responded to Union Boulevard and El Capitan Drive on Sept. 24 for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered members of AMR and CSFD were on the scene rendering aid to the motorcycle rider. The rider was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclists later succumbed to their injuries on Sept. 29, 2024.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased motorcyclist and identified him as 19-year-old Warren Lemmons.

This was the 40th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 37 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs. In the past 365 days, there have been 53 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.