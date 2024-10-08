Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed of watch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARCADIA, California (KABC) — Eyewitness News has learned Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of his expensive watch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

It’s unclear when the incident occurred but ABC7 learned a mob of people surrounded Buehler and his wife, McKenzie Marcinek. That’s when someone allegedly unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and took the watch.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Arcadia Police Department Monday for more information but was referred to a detective who has not returned our call.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Dodgers had no comment on the incident.

This comes as Buehler prepares to take the mound in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Tuesday in San Diego.

Buehler grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and is a lifelong fan of horse racing.

In fact, Buehler has a micro-share ownership in the American Thoroughbred racehorse Authentic, which was trained by Bob Baffert and won the Kentucky Derby in 2020.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.