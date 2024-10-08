Colorado Springs Police partner with Scheels for fourth annual ‘Balltoberfest’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is joining forces with Scheels to host the fourth annual "Balltoberfest," an event that allows officers to interact with community members through sports and recreation.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scheels in Colorado Springs, the department is accepting new sports balls for CSPD's Play COS Program. Donations will supply officers with sports balls to keep in their cruisers to give out to teens and kids during their shifts.

Balltoberfest will also include a Touch-a-Truck event, giving community members the opportunity to learn hands-on about first responder vehicles, games, and a 20% discount for sports balls at Scheels.

According to CSPD, the department is on a mission to increase positive community interactions across the city; Play COS is a part of that, allowing the community to interact with officers in an organic, simple and fun way.

Play COS began in January of 2021. Since then, CSPD officers have already given away over 8,200 sports balls to local kids and teens. According to CSPD, there have been over 141 Play COS events and donations made to 3 community centers and 42 local schools.

You can learn more about Play COS here.