Colorado higher education application fees waived from October 15-17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Application fees to all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado and several private institutions will soon be waived as the Colorado Free Application Day returns for its seventh year.

The three-day-long event, running this year from Oct. 15-17, encourages Colorado residents to continue their education beyond high school.

According to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), by waiving application fees – a common barrier to higher education – Colorado Free Application Days aims to improve access to further education and training, which is becoming increasingly critical in the state’s rapidly changing economy.

The days cap off Colorado Applies Month, a five-week, statewide campaign that encourages high school juniors and seniors to select an education or training option that’s best for them and apply to that program.

According to CDE, the statewide push is designed to increase Colorado’s college-going and FAFSA and CASFA completion rates. The campaign also aims to support low-income and first-generation students, all while helping to keep Colorado students in state.

“Our workforce demands that Coloradans are equipped with a postsecondary education and Colorado Free Application Days brings us one step closer to achieving that,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “As we look ahead, our economy depends on a workforce that has the skills to fill the most in-demand jobs and careers of tomorrow.”

This is the fourth year the program has been extended from one day to three. During last year’s campaign, students turned in over 64,000 applications, 34% of which were submitted by first-generation students and 44% from students of color.

Admission application and fee waiver information for each college and university participating in the program is available on the campaign website.