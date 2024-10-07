Pueblo resident $3 million richer after winning Colorado Lotto jackpot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – One lucky Pueblo resident is several million dollars richer this week.

The Colorado Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $3,099,213.00 was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo at 310 N Main St. The $10 winning ticket matched all six numbers.

The $3,099,213.00 jackpot has a cash value of $1,549,606. According to Colorado Lottery, the odds of winning are one in 3.84 million.

Previous winners include a $1.5 million ticket sold in Carbondale, a $5.7 million ticket sold in Aspen and a $1.1 million ticket sold in Thornton, all sold in August.