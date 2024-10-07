How does Amendment 79 change abortion in Colorado? Issue on Nov. ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Constitutional Amendment 79 aims to add the right to abortion in Colorado's Constitution along with opening the door for state funding to be used for abortions outside of cases of rape/incest or when the mother's life is in danger.

"Amendment 79 is completely unnecessary," Marci Little is the executive director of 'Coloradans Protecting Women and Children.' Little says the amendment on the ballot this November goes too far and would rule out future restrictions on abortion. "I think it's irresponsible for us to say we're never going to be able to pass restrictions or regulations on abortion in the future."

"What we're doing is removing a restriction on health insurance that is provided by the state of Colorado from including abortion as a covered service. That does not necessarily mean it costs taxpayers more money," Karen Middleton, President of Cobalt Advocacy says Amendment 79 is needed even though the right to an abortion is already protected by state law.

"We've had roughly 40 bills trying to ban abortion in one form or another over the last ten years," Middleton said. "In order for us to protect the right at the state level, we need to confirm this right in the Constitution."