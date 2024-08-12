Issue 89- Right to Abortion

A yes vote means that the following text will be added to the Colorado State Constitution.

THE RIGHT TO ABORTION IS HEREBY RECOGNIZED. GOVERNMENT SHALL NOT DENY, IMPEDE, OR DISCRIMINATE AGAINST THE EXERCISE OF THAT RIGHT, INCLUDING PROHIBITING HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR ABORTION. Proposed added text under issue 89

A yes vote would also repeal section 50 of Article V of the state Constitution which prohibits the use of public funds to pay for abortions.

A no vote means that the current law would not change.

The full initiative can be read below.