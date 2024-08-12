Skip to Content
2024 Statewide Ballot Issues

Issue 89- Right to Abortion

MGN
By
Published 4:42 PM

A yes vote means that the following text will be added to the Colorado State Constitution.

THE RIGHT TO ABORTION IS HEREBY RECOGNIZED. GOVERNMENT SHALL NOT DENY, IMPEDE, OR DISCRIMINATE AGAINST THE EXERCISE OF THAT RIGHT, INCLUDING PROHIBITING HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR ABORTION.

Proposed added text under issue 89

A yes vote would also repeal section 50 of Article V of the state Constitution which prohibits the use of public funds to pay for abortions.

A no vote means that the current law would not change.

The full initiative can be read below.

Article Topic Follows: 2024 Statewide Ballot Issues

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content