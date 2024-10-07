Free martial arts program teaches children anti-abduction skills through school partnership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Several elementary schools in School District 11 and 49 are partnering with CFAMF Martial Arts and Fitness to teach students and parents practical self defense techniques and protective measures.

CFAMF Martial Arts will host "anti-abduction" classes at local schools through the week of October 7, concluding on Saturday, Oct. 12th with a free course that's open to the public.

Parents are invited to join to learn about common lures used and the protective measures that can keep their child safe.

"This is a skill set that we hope no child will ever have to use," Isaac Costley, chief instructor at CFMAF, said. "But it is far better to know and never need, than to need and not know."

Though the Saturday event is open to all Colorado Springs families, spots must be reserved – and event organizers say they expect the trainings to fill quickly.

The class begins at 10 a.m. at the CFAMF Martial Arts facility, located at 2361 N Academy Blvd. To register, click here.