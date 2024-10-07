Curbing Collections

Skip to Content
A license plate mix up has left one Cañon City woman with hundreds of dollars in toll bills. And while late fees are piling up, her Vespa never crossed a toll. It was sitting in her driveway all summer, while a different vehicle went through tolls across at least eight states. 

Dawn Schmittel has a 2007 Vespa with a registered Colorado motorcycle plate is DNI-072. But now she's is being billed for a dark colored vehicle with Colorado license plate DNI-O72. The difference between the letter 'O' and zero is creating quite the confusion. 

KRDO13 Investigates steps in to get answers to help avoid collection agencies. Check back on Wednesday to see how the Department of Motor Vehicles is now taking action.

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado.

