1 in critical condition, police officer treated after house fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is now in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in southeast Colorado Springs.

Crews responded to the scene on Darkwood Place along South Chelton Road just before 4 a.m., where they found a residence with smoke and fire engulfing multiple sides of the building.

Officers found the injured individual in the backyard of the residence. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a police officer suffered smoke inhalation while trying to rescue the man and was hospitalized and released.

Two firefighters responding to the scene were also injured after part of the roof fell on them following a minor explosion from a propane tank. CSFD tells KRDO13 the two individuals only sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The owner of the home is now displaced, while investigators attempt to piece together how the fire began.

According to CSFD, there was a gas leak coming from a car in the garage – that car now completely smouldered. However, investigator remain uncertain that the car was the cause, and the incident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.