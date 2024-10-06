Sports Extra: Rhett Armstrong’s golden toe

Rhett Armstrong should, perhaps, be named "Legstrong". That's because the Palmer Ridge kicker is the state's best. He's the boy with the golden toe.

Armstrong can connect on field goals as long as 62 yards. That powerful leg earned him plenty of looks from college scouts.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a gift," Armstrong says. "Getting to travel around, and meet really cool people, and those experiences are really invaluable. I've gotten to meet a lot of the NFL people that I look up to. And so it's been a really cool journey for sure."

He's met pro kickers like Colorado Springs' natives Daniel Carlson of the Raiders, Anders Carlson, who kicked for the Packers in 2023, and Harrison Butker of the Chiefs.

Air Force offered him a scholarship. So did Tennessee. Colorado recently made an offer as well. Armstrong has already committed to Baylor University.

"We're a Texas family, so my dad's from Texas. And so I've spent a little bit of time over there, and a lot of the faith values at the school, a lot of what I believe in, are really important to me," Armstrong says. "So I'm excited to go. I'm going to graduate early, go here in December."

Armstrong has already mastered his craft. Colorado Springs has produced excellent kickers in the past. It's possible he becomes the next big thing.

"It's pretty exciting. It's pretty surreal," Armstrong says. "It's definitely a blessing, and I'm excited to keep going with it. I'm not naive enough to think that football is the only thing I can do. But I'm interested to see how how far I'll take me, and I'll work to that end, for sure."