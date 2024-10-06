Skip to Content
News

El Paso County deputies search for missing teen

EPSO
By
Updated
today at 10:41 AM
Published 10:34 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is searching for Kaleb Williams Maynard.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says Maynard is 16 years old and has brown eyes.

They describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds. EPSO says he has a scar on his nose and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a red and white shirt.

Maynard was last seen on October 4, 2024, around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Constitution Ave. and Marksheffel Rd., according to CBI.

They ask that if you see him or have any information about his whereabouts call 911 or El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content